Salem Fair to remain open; shooting brings felony charges for juvenile

Beginning Thursday, everyone will be subject to bag checks and metal detectors at gate entry, and children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Gates will now close at 10 p.m., though the fair will still operate until 11 p.m. as usual.

The shooting cut short Wednesday’s opening night. People who purchased and used wristbands on opening night can get new ones for Wednesday, July 7, as long as they still have their June 30 wristband.

The fair was closed after the incident. On the scene at the Salem Civic Center parking lot, staff were not allowing anyone onto the fair's midway as of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The fair's regular close is 11 p.m.

Tony Valenzuela, of Roanoke, said he was waiting in line to buy ice cream for his 8-year-old daughter near the midway’s smaller Ferris wheel when he heard shots and people exclaiming that it was gunfire.

He said he grabbed the stroller carrying his 2-year-old son and hollered at his daughter to run with him.

“I took my little one and dipped,” he said.

The family was still in the parking lot, carrying an armful of stuffed animals, more than an hour later waiting for their ride.