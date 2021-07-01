Salem Fair to remain open; shooting brings felony charges for juvenile

Two people shot at the Salem Fair on its opening night Wednesday do not have life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile is facing felony charges, according to a statement Thursday from Salem Police.
Officers patrolling the Salem Fair midway at 8:57 p.m. heard shots, soon after observed a suspect with a gun, then chased and apprehended the individual, according to information from police Wednesday night.
A juvenile younger than 16 is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Thursday's police statement.
One of the victims was also a juvenile, while the second victim was an adult male. Neither were acquaintances or knew of the shooter, who is now held at the Roanoke Detention Center, according to the statement. The adult victim was not identified by police as of Thursday.
Both victims were transported by Salem Fire and EMS from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One victim had non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released, while the other victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.
The fair remains open for its regularly scheduled hours, with new safety measures in place, according to city officials Thursday.
“In the 33 years this event has been held, we have never had to deal with an event like this,” said Salem Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano in a statement. “We have worked diligently… since last night to enhance safety for all of our guests.”
Beginning Thursday, everyone will be subject to bag checks and metal detectors at gate entry, and children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Gates will now close at 10 p.m., though the fair will still operate until 11 p.m. as usual.
The shooting cut short Wednesday’s opening night. People who purchased and used wristbands on opening night can get new ones for Wednesday, July 7, as long as they still have their June 30 wristband.
The fair was closed after the incident. On the scene at the Salem Civic Center parking lot, staff were not allowing anyone onto the fair's midway as of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The fair's regular close is 11 p.m.
Tony Valenzuela, of Roanoke, said he was waiting in line to buy ice cream for his 8-year-old daughter near the midway’s smaller Ferris wheel when he heard shots and people exclaiming that it was gunfire.
He said he grabbed the stroller carrying his 2-year-old son and hollered at his daughter to run with him.
“I took my little one and dipped,” he said.
The family was still in the parking lot, carrying an armful of stuffed animals, more than an hour later waiting for their ride.
Families had flocked to the opening day of the popular fair as the event made its return after being forced to cancel its 2020 run due to the pandemic. It is scheduled to run through July 11.
Linda Adriance and her 17-year-old daughter came from Franklin County to take in all the high-flying carnival rides that both of them love.
They were at the petting zoo near the fair’s entrance when they saw people start running.
“It was like everybody was running and screaming all at one time,” Adriance said.
They said they couldn’t see the cause of the alarm from where they were. But shortly after, everyone was asked to clear the midway.
Adriance said the altercation was sad. But she added she didn’t want to let fear sour traditions that her family loves.
They’ll be back at the fair again another day, she said.
Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call 540-375-3083. Tips can remain anonymous.
The Salem Fair is open through July 11, weekdays from 4-11 p.m. and weekends from noon to 11 p.m.