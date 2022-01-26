Salem man charged with attempted murder

A Salem man is accused of attempted murder after firing a rifle during a confrontation with a roommate, police said.

Randolph Wayne Hargrave, 57, was arrested after a disturbance broke out on the morning of Jan. 18 at a home in the 1600 block of Narcissus St.

Officers who responded spoke with a woman who said her roommate had threatened her with a gun, said a Salem Police Department spokesman.

Authorities believe Hargrave had fired a rifle in the home in the woman’s direction. She wasn’t injured.

Hargrave was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a gun in a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and shooting in city limits.

He remained in jail custody Wednesday. His court case has been set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 18.