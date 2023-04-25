Salem police charged a 20-year-old man last week with assaulting a juvenile in a "wooded area."

Ronald Eugene Miller Jr., of Salem, faces two felony charges: sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child.

On April 19, Salem police "received a complaint regarding a sexual assault that had occurred" three days prior in the 700 block of Kessler Mill Road, a city press release said Tuesday.

The victim of the assault, a female under the age of 15, reported "she was assaulted by a male she had befriended" the evening of April 16 "at a local business," police said.

The girl "indicated that the assault took place in a nearby wooded area."

Detectives investigated her report, and on April 20 they identified and arrested Miller. He is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond.

"This incident remains under investigation," police said. "Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083."