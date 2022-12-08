 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem man charged with shooting, child neglect after well-being check

A Salem man was charged last week for firing gunshots into the air after EMS personnel performed a well-being check on him.

Jemar A. Davis, 35, was charged on Nov. 29 with one count of felony child abuse or neglect and two misdemeanors: reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

The incident that led to Davis' arrest occurred on Nov. 20 at 8:50 p.m. on Otter Avenue at the Oak Park Apartments, Salem's public information officer, Mike Stevens, said.

"The original 911 call was a medical call requesting a well-being check on the suspect," Stevens said in an email Wednesday.

The suspect, Davis, did not cooperate with Salem EMS personnel, Stevens said. As the crew was leaving the scene, Salem police were told that a firearm had been discharged into the air.

Police responded to the Oak Park Apartments, and Davis was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, Stevens said.

After an investigation, Salem police arrested Davis on Nov. 29. He was arraigned on the two misdemeanor firearm-related charges in Salem General District Court on Dec. 2.

Davis' firearm case has since been transferred to another court or jurisdiction, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

He is being held for the two misdemeanor charges and the felony child neglect charge at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

Jemar Antonio Davis

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

