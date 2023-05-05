A Salem man admitted this week to engaging in a shootout at a Walmart parking lot in Lynchburg after a drug deal went bad.

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty in Lynchburg’s federal court to distributing methamphetamine and using a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. He will be sentenced later.

Taylor made arrangements to sell about two pounds of methamphetamine in the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 21, 2021, according to court documents. Kendall Simonton, the would-be customer, got into Taylor’s car, pulled a gun, took the drugs and ran.

With Taylor in pursuit, both men ducked and dodged between parked cars as they exchanged gunfire. No one was injured.

Simonton pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.

Charges of attempted malicious wounding and drug possession were brought against Taylor in Lynchburg Circuit Court, but were later dropped in order to allow a federal prosecution.

A plea agreement in the case states that Taylor will face up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

“We will continue to vigilantly enforce our nation’s gun laws to hold accountable those individuals who commit violent acts in our community,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a news release about the case.