Salem man identified as suspect in Montgomery County chase

A man accused of leading police on a wild chase before crashing in Salem on Wednesday still is hospitalized — but police plan to charge him with six counts of aggravated attempted murder of an officer, Christiansburg officials announced Thursday.

A town statement identified Michael B. Lilly, 39, of Salem as the driver who police said shot at pursuing officers while speeding up Interstate 81. Wednesday's incident also involved terrifying a store clerk in Elliston and flight from officers in Christiansburg. Lilly crashed in Salem and was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck, the town statement said.

Officers have stayed with Lilly in the hospital but have not charged him yet, the statement said.

"Given that Lilly’s medical condition prohibits transporting him to a magistrate’s office, warrants have been obtained but have not yet been served," the statement said.

Chris Finley, a spokesman for LewisGale, wrote in an email Thursday evening that the hospital did not have a Michael B. Lilly registered as a patient. The Christiansburg spokeswoman who sent out Thursday's statement about Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.