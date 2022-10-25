Salem man who drove I-81 at 100 mph shooting at police was insane, not guilty, judge rules

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Salem man who faced 30 criminal charges after accusations that he robbed a Montgomery County convenience store, then emptied a revolver at police during a high-speed chase ending in a crash that left him in a wheelchair, was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Michael Barnett Lilley, 40, was committed to the custody of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. He already was receiving inpatient care from the state mental health system after a separate Salem case ended in the same verdict earlier this year, attorneys noted.

Lilley was diagnosed as schizophrenic after the arrest that followed the chase, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after Tuesday's hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Lilley — whose middle and last names have been spelled in different ways in police statements and court and jail records — is the son of retired Judge Vince Lilley, who until the end of 2016 worked in courts in Salem and Roanoke County. Montgomery County's regular circuit judges recused themselves from Michael Lilley's case and Mike Gamble, a retired judge from the Lynchburg area, presided over Tuesday's hearing.

The Montgomery County charges stem from a series of events that began Sept. 8, 2021, a little before 2:30 p.m., Pettitt said in court. Workers at the Elliston Food Mart reported that a man, later identified as Lilley, left the store without paying for chips and a drink, then held up a pistol to the clerk who followed him outside.

Lilley drove west to Christiansburg, where police spotted him and pulled him over. As an officer walked toward his vehicle, Lilley pointed a handgun at him, then sped away. In the chase that followed, Lilley fired repeatedly at officers as he drove to the Spradlin Farm shopping center, turned around and headed onto the U.S. 460 Bypass and Interstate 81 north, Pettitt said.

Lilley drove along I-81 at about 100 mph, still shooting but using his turn signals before changing lanes, Pettitt said. He took Exit 137 into Salem and was holding a gun out the window when a pursuing Christiansburg police officer deliberately rammed Lilley's back bumper, which caused Lilley to crash, Pettitt said.

The pistol fell back into Lilley's vehicle and officers collected a six-shot revolver and eight shell casings, Pettitt said.

As rescue workers took him to a hospital, Lilley said that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, she added.

Attorney Jonathan Rogers of Floyd, who co-defended Lilley along with John Koehler of Roanoke, said Pettitt accurately summarized what would have been the prosecution's evidence had the case gone to trial. That trial was pre-empted by an agreement that Rogers stressed should not be called a "plea agreement" — prompting the judge to say, "I guess we're in a technical posture here."

Rogers said that Lilley had suffered auditory hallucinations for "quite some time" before the events Pettitt described. When Lilley was in the Elliston convenience store bathroom, he thought he heard the clerks plotting to kill him and so reacted with hostility when approached, Rogers said.

Similarly, Lilley thought the law enforcement officers chasing him were Chinese agents who were trying to murder him, Rogers said.

Rogers and Koehler filed sealed reports from doctors who concluded Lilley was insane at the time of the incidents that led to his arrest. Both prosecution and defense stipulated Tuesday that they accepted the doctors' findings.

Lilley's charges had changed over the course of his case, with some being dismissed at a preliminary hearing, then brought back and added to with direct indictments from a grand jury.

On Tuesday, Lilley pleaded not guilty to 15 charges that included five counts of shooting at a marked law enforcement vehicle, five counts of shooting from a vehicle in a manner that endangered people, endangering a law enforcement officer, and simple assault against a convenience store clerk, among others.

Other charges were dropped, including three counts of the attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Lilley also was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a Salem case that dated from Sept. 1 last year. That case, which involved a charge of assault and battery and two counts of uttering, was resolved in August.

Lilley was brought to and from the courtroom in a wheelchair Tuesday. He spoke only to say "not guilty" 15 times. His father and other family members were in the courtroom and asked to speak with him after the hearing, a request that bailiffs denied as being against policy.

"We love you," they called as Lilley was wheeled away.

It will be up to state doctors to decide when and if Lilley can be released from inpatient care. Their recommendation would have to be approved by judges.