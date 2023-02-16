A Salem man who fired a gun toward his roommate in their home last winter has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Randolph W. Hargrave, 58, was charged in January 2022 with attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and shooting within city limits.

Hargrave on Feb. 2 pleaded no contest to the attempted murder and firearm use charges. Under a plea agreement, a judge granted Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers' motion not to prosecute the two shooting charges.

During a plea hearing in May, Hargrave's former roommate Patricia Short testified that he had been drinking the morning of the incident, and she believed he was suicidal.

Hargrave sat in the stairwell of their split-level home and asked her to look at him, Short testified in May. When she did, Hargrave fired a gun. The bullet lodged in the ceiling above Short, who was sitting in a chair nearby.

Bowers said Thursday that at the time of the incident, Hargrave was a "terrible alcoholic" with "no prior [criminal] history at all" who acted in "desperation."

Under Hargrave's plea agreement, he was sentenced to 10 years on the attempted murder charge, suspended after he serves two years and six months in prison.

For using a firearm during attempted murder, Hargrave was sentenced to three years in prison, consistent with the mandatory minimum sentence associated with the charge in Virginia.

Hargrave is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.