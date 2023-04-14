The man who fired a gun into the air from a Salem restaurant's parking lot before leading police on a high-speed chase in November is expected to serve six months in jail.

Police originally charged Griffin Ian Newman, 26, with five misdemeanors: carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, reckless driving and brandishing a firearm; and one felony, eluding police.

On Nov. 7, Newman argued with some other patrons at the Macado's in the 200 block of East Main Street, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matt Pollard said Thursday.

The dispute moved to the restaurant's parking lot, where Pollard said witnesses watched Newman fire a weapon into the air. Newman retrieved a spent casing from the ground, got on his motorcycle and left.

Salem police received shots fired calls, responded to the incident and eventually located Newman still on his motorcycle on the western side of town, Pollard said.

Police turned on their lights and sirens, but Newman did not pull over. Pollard said Newman traveled at speeds around 80 mph, "well in excess" of and "double" the posted speed limit.

Police terminated their pursuit at West Main Street's intersection with Wildwood Road, where two police vehicles collided and three officers sustained minor injuries.

"But for the pursuit, that collision would not have occurred," Pollard said.

Newman was arrested in Salem on Nov. 10. He entered a plea agreement Thursday in Salem Circuit Court.

Two of Newman's misdemeanor charges, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits, will not be prosecuted. But Newman pleaded no contest Thursday to the remaining four charges.

Per the agreement, Newman was sentenced to one year for reckless driving, 90 days for brandishing a firearm and 90 days for reckless handling of a firearm. All of that time will be suspended.

The felony eluding charge was taken under advisement by Judge David Carson, also in accordance with the agreement. On April 24, Newman is expected to report to jail, where he will remain for six months.

On Oct. 27, the eluding charge will be reviewed in Salem Circuit Court. If Newman has maintained good behavior, the court will consider amending the charge to a misdemeanor.

Between Thursday and April 24, Newman will remain on pretrial services, his attorney Neil Horn said. Once released from jail, Newman will be placed on supervised probation for one year.

During that time, he is to pay $6,795 to the Salem Police Department in restitution, surrender any concealed carry permits and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Newman has also been barred from all Macado's restaurants, and his driver's license has been suspended for one year.