Salem police charge 2 in string of vehicle breaks-ins

A rash of vehicle break-ins in Salem has ended in 81 charges being filed against a man and a woman accused of committing the crimes.

The string of larcenies was carried out during a one-week period in November and victimized 19 people, according to Salem police.

The victims reported items swiped from cars and trucks in neighborhoods across the city.

This week, police announced the arrests of Ryan A. Fletcher-Waldron, 21, and Courtney J. Ferguson, 20, both of Roanoke, in the case.

Fletcher-Waldron is facing 40 allegations on charges of petty larceny, grand larceny, theft of a firearm, property damage and unlawful entry of a vehicle, according to a news release.

Ferguson is accused of 41 counts related to petty larceny, grand larceny, theft of a firearm, property damage and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Both are listed on court dockets as set to appear for hearings Dec. 17.

No other information was released about the allegations. The police said their investigation into the car break-ins remains ongoing.

Drivers are reminded to always keep their cars locked.

