Salem sheriff's staff at courthouse reduced by virus cases, precautions

Four of the 10 deputies who work at Salem’s courthouse were on quarantine or were self-isolating Thursday because of COVID-19 issues, but Sheriff April Staton said the facility's operations are proceeding despite the reduced staffing.

“We’re still open for business and we’re still doing what we need to do,” Staton said.

The only significant change, she said, is that Friday’s drug court session, which was to be held in the Salem courthouse, has been shifted to Roanoke County’s courthouse.

Two of the four sidelined deputies are currently COVID-positive, a third was waiting to be tested Thursday, and the fourth is negative but still displays symptoms and will remain off-duty.

Two additional deputies who were out earlier this week have been cleared to resume work, Staton said, and she anticipates that at least one of the four who remain out will be able to return next week.

None has required hospitalization, she said, and described their general symptoms as “mild,” mostly headaches and fatigue.

In July, the Salem courthouse shut down for several hours for cleaning after a judge in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court returned a positive diagnosis.