Salem woman sentenced to 4 years in tangled abduction case

A Salem woman whom attorneys say initiated an abduction in Roanoke and Bedford counties in September 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to four years in jail.

“I’ve seen more tears in this case than I think I have in any case,” Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey told Michelle Lea Nester. “You need to be removed from society.”

Nester, 25, was charged with abduction, robbery and malicious wounding in Roanoke County after Forrest Williams, of Bedford County, said he was robbed and held against his will the night of Sept. 11, 2020, according to search warrants.

In an original news release, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Williams’ vehicle was reported stolen. Statements made by Nester on Wednesday indicated that Williams was threatened with a handgun and transported in the trunk of his car.

Nester was one of six people charged with similar crimes for the same event, which began in Roanoke County and crossed into Bedford County as the night continued. Bedford County and Roanoke County authorities conducted a joint investigation.

Nester said in court Wednesday that the series of events began when she recognized that some marijuana she possessed was missing. She believed Williams had taken the weed from her, and she wanted to intimidate him in order to get the stolen items back.

Nester told Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan that she never intended to cause Williams serious harm.

“I saw the end result of me getting my things back,” she said, “but I didn’t envision anything else.”

Nester admitted to feeling vengeful towards Williams, though.

“I wanted him to hurt slightly,” she said in court. “Not the holding him, and putting him in the trunk.”

Nester said she has been in jail at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center for about 19 months, since her arrest in 2020.

Nester was convicted in Bedford County Circuit Court on Jan. 7 of robbery and abduction. She entered guilty pleas on both Bedford charges and was sentenced to four years in prison with three years of supervised probation upon release.

The defense attorney representing Nester, Aaron Houchens, said she has a history of mental and emotional health problems. She has been treated and medicated for depression and diagnosed with pseudobulbar affect (PBA), a nervous system disorder that can cause involuntary and inappropriate laughing and crying.

Houchens said Nester has received counseling during her incarceration at the Amherst County jail. He said her counselor described her in a report as “immature” and “childlike.”

Holohan said while Nester exhibits “immature” tendencies, he recognizes that she is very intelligent. She submitted a 10-page written statement to the court in response to the presentencing report prepared by her probation officer.

Holohan said Nester’s case made him “nervous.” She has displayed manipulative behaviors, causing Holohan to believe she might reoffend.

Houchens suggested that with Nester “well on the path to rehabilitation” her sentence in Roanoke County should mirror the sentence given to Stephen Amos Moses, one of the other five people charged in Williams’ abduction.

Moses, of Christiansburg, entered two guilty pleas in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Dec. 8 for robbery and abduction. He was convicted on both charges and sentenced to five years of incarceration and five years of supervised probation upon release.

Dorsey’s concerns echoed Holohan’s. He said that while Nester’s written statement exhibited her intelligence, it was “chilling” in that she used vocabulary “sort of as a sword.”

“You haven’t used it to show any empathy,” Dorsey said, adding that her story “fails to resonate on so many levels.”

For malicious wounding, Nester was sentenced to two years in prison for malicious wounding and two years in prison for robbery. Her abduction charge was dismissed, given her Bedford County abduction conviction.

Upon her release, Nester will be put on five years of supervised probation. For 16 years after that, she’ll have to maintain good behavior.

Some of the cases involving the other four people charged in Williams’ abduction are ongoing.

Nester’s mother, Robin Michelle Nester, of Salem, was originally charged with accessory to malicious wounding, accessory to robbery and accessory to abduction in Roanoke County. Sentencing hearings for her malicious wounding and robbery charges are scheduled for July 22 in Roanoke County Circuit Court. She was found not guilty on the abduction charge on Feb. 17.

Joshua Lewis Dodson, of Roanoke, is charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County. His plea hearing scheduled for July 25.

Angelique Denise Glovier, of Elliston, was convicted in Roanoke County Circuit Court on March 2. She entered guilty pleas on malicious wounding, robbery and abduction charges. She was not prosecuted for malicious wounding or abduction, but was sentenced for robbery to 10 years in a penitentiary with all 10 years suspended. She was put on five years of supervised probation.

Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, of Roanoke, was charged in Bedford County with robbery, abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony. On March 15, a Bedford County court dropped the firearm charges but found him guilty of the robbery and abduction charges. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with three months of supervised probation upon release.

In Roanoke County, Sims has entered guilty pleas for abduction, robbery and malicious wounding. He will not be prosecuted for the abduction charge, but his sentencing hearing for the other two charges is scheduled for May 2.

