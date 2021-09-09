Salem woman who embezzled from 3 Roanoke Valley businesses gets more prison time for probation violations

At the Roanoke County businesses, a prosecutor last year said Dillon used company credit cards for personal expenses such as event tickets, salon appointments and vacations. She also received overtime pay for hours she did not work, and she inflated her health insurance benefits without permission.

During the period when the more recent embezzlements occurred, she was required to pay a minimum of $100 a month in restitution for the $552,000 she owed Meridium. Roanoke assistant prosecutor John McNeil said Thursday it did not appear she had used any of her ill-gotten funds in Roanoke County against that older debt.

At her sentencing last year, a defense attorney argued for a more lenient sentence because Dillon claimed she was a victim of domestic violence and had taken the money to appease her husband and provide for their children.

Judge Charlie Dorsey, who heard that 2020 case, said that he sympathized with her plight, but he also pointed out that she had committed the second series of crimes while knowing she had more than a decade of suspended time hanging over her head, should she be caught.

She is also still liable for $249,350 owed to the Roanoke County businesses.

After her release, Dillon will be on indefinite supervised probation.

