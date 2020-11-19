Salem woman who served time for 2015 bank robberies draws 4 more years for probation violations

A Salem woman who served more than two years in custody for robbing a pair of local banks will have to return to prison for an even longer stretch after committing a string of recent probation violations.

Tiffany Rae Wright-Neil was 25 when, in January 2016, she pleaded no contest to holding up branches of Carter Bank & Trust in Roanoke and Salem the previous spring.

Though unarmed, she had used handwritten notes to demand cash from two different tellers and made off with a combined total of $2,335. Wright-Neil acknowledged that she used a large chunk of the money to buy heroin, but also to get water service restored to her home and to make a car payment.

At her sentencing hearing on those convictions, Wright-Neil got 2½ years to serve. But she carried just over 27 years in suspended time and, upon her release in June 2017, she was ordered to be on supervised probation indefinitely.

For a while after she got out, Wright-Neil seemed to thrive, officials said, but by the end of summer 2019 she had a set of new criminal convictions: assault and battery in Roanoke, petit larceny and failure to appear in Roanoke County.