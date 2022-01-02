 Skip to main content
Search in connection to Vinton shooting Tuesday continues

vinton shooting getaway

Photos of the car identified by Vinton police that is being sought in connection with a shooting during which a man was injured and hospitalized.

 Vinton Police Departrment

No arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that occurred in Vinton on Tuesday, but a pair of photos of a red hatchback car have been released as part of the investigation of the incident, the Vinton Police Department said Sunday.

Vinton police said this past week that the suspect vehicle, “a red small sedan,” had fled the scene before the officers arrived. The town’s police said in another statement Sunday that a “red hatchback sedan” was observed fleeing at a high speed and that the car was last seen in the area of Vale Avenue in Vinton.

Vinton police said they are asking anyone with information concerning the vehicle and incident to contact the department at either 983-0617 or 562-3265.

Vinton police said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of 8th St. at the Longwood Apartments. They said they were summoned to the scene just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with a “non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

The adult male, police said, was subsequently transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His name has not been made public.

