Search on for suspect after armed robbery at Botetourt Co. gas station

Robbery

Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect driving a stolen vehicle after an incident at a Botetourt County gas station early Sunday morning. 

The Circle K on the 2700 block of Lee Highway (U.S. 11) near Cloverdale was robbed at 5:06 a.m. by a white male with a bowie knife wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white and black skull cap and skinny jeans, according to a release from the county sheriff’s office.

The suspect is to be between five feet, seven inches and six feet tall.

The suspect fled the scene with a small amount of money and cigarettes in a 2020 Kia Forte reported stolen in Loudoun County with the license plate number UMD-1728, according to the release.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Levi Hosey at 540-928-2243.

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A prosecutor described how Adam Richard Hodge used a sharp objects to inflict scars, how he clubbed one boy with a gun, and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.

