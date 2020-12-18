Search warrant describes chaotic scene before death of man in Botetourt

A man who died of blunt force injuries in November in what was ultimately found to be an unintentional death might have climbed on top of a moving car during a domestic dispute, according to a search warrant filed this month.

The car crashed into a ravine, officials said. Reshawn Martin, 26, of Roanoke was found seriously injured when first responders arrived.

He was taken to a hospital but died the next morning. The medical examiner’s office concluded that the fatal wounds were caused by accidental blunt force injury.

The Virginia State Police, in statements at the time, said it appeared that an argument had broken out among family members in Roanoke about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20. The crash was reported shortly afterward in Botetourt County near Read Mountain Road and Birchwood Lane.

The crash was one of two that happened in the fracas and, at one point, gunshots were fired by a different relative but no one was struck, officials said in November.

In a search warrant this month, an investigator outlined witness accounts that described a chaotic series of events during which Martin was accused, in part, of ramming the car of a woman trying to flee.