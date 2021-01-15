Search warrant: Gun, cash, PlayStation taken in Radford home invasion

RADFORD — A Tuesday home invasion robbery targeted a pistol, cash and a Sony PlayStation – and when three suspects were arrested, they had more weapons and containers of what appeared to be marijuana, a Radford search warrant said.

According to the warrant, a man reported that he was robbed in his residence in the 600 block of Calhoun Street. Four intruders, all men, took a 9mm handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a Sony PlayStation4, the man told police.

The man was able to give officers descriptions of the robbers and a vehicle license tag. On Wednesday, that information and searches led investigators to an apartment in the 400 block of Sanford Street, the search warrant said.

There, police arrested three men: Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Radford; Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 22, also of Radford, and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond. Each were charged with robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity, according to a police department news release and online jail records.