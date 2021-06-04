Search warrant: Man confessed to killing mother in Pulaski County

RADFORD — A man accused of killing his mother in her Fairlawn home has confessed, a search warrant filed in the case said.

Cory Stephen Mangekian, 27, was charged in April with first-degree murder and several theft-related offenses after the body of his mother, 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian, was found. He was arrested in Radford after the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued an appeal for public help and received a tip that led officers to him, according to a statement the sheriff's office issued then.

The state medical examiner's office determined that Sandra Mangekian was killed by blunt force trauma to her head and torso, and that the manner of death was homicide.

Cory Mangekian is accused of taking an Infiniti FX37 SUV and driving to Georgia, then back to the New River Valley before his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

A search warrant filed in Radford, where the SUV was impounded, said that Mangekian confessed both to the killing and to taking the SUV. Investigators sought the search warrant so they could examine the SUV's onboard computer system to track the movement and use of the vehicle.