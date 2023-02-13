Roanoke Circuit Court documents have identified the man who was shot by a Roanoke police officer after wielding a knife outside an apartment complex last month.

Frank Joseph Distefano, 51, of Roanoke has been charged with assaulting an officer in connection with the Jan. 25 incident. An affidavit included in a search warrant details the encounter.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. that day, Roanoke police officers "responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on the grounds" of Lee-Hy Manor, a residential complex in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive Southwest, the affidavit says.

The first officer on scene "encountered a while male subject," later identified as Distefano, "in front of the community laundromat facility," the affidavit continues.

There, "Distefano displayed very erratic behavior and repeatedly proclaimed to the police officer that he [...] was King of the Jews, King of Jerusalem, and King of Israel, and that he was guarding his wife, a female subject who locked herself inside the laundromat to escape Distefano."

Distefano continued to display "angry, erratic behavior," the affidavit continues, and shouted "threats that he would kill the police officer." Distefano told the officer that he was "fired."

Then, Distefano walked around the building, "and armed himself with an unknown object in his right hand," the affidavit reads. He returned to the front of the building "and continued shouting at the police officer while concealing the object in his right hand."

The police officer "visually identified" the object as "a large kitchen knife," the affidavit continues, "and immediately issued loud, verbal commands for Distefano to throw down the knife."

Distefano did not comply, instead continuing to "shout at the police officer." Then, the affidavit reads, Distefano rotated the knife in his right hand so that the blade was pointing outward, and he "aggressively advanced toward the police officer from a distance of approximately twelve feet."

As Distefano "rapidly closed the distance while holding the large kitchen knife in his right hand, he yelled at the police officer, 'I'm going to kill you!'"

The officer "discharged his weapon in the direction" of Distefano, who was struck by a bullet. Distefano "stopped advancing," then "retreated back to the sidewalk, and then ran to the grassy lawn beside the building."

There, Distefano complied with the officer's "commands to disarm himself and get down on the ground," the affidavit continues. The officer "immediately secured" Distefano, "provided first responder aid, and called for EMS assistance to the scene."

Distefano was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. The involved officer was placed on administrative leave and Virginia State Police have been called in to investigate the incident.

The encounter between the officer and Distefano "was video and audio recorded by the police officer's body-worn camera," the affidavit reads.

The search warrant requested some medical records related to Distefano, which were seized by investigators.

Police have also seized Distefano's cellphone, including "all retrievable electronic data" from the device, according to another search warrant that was certified in Roanoke Circuit Court the day of the shooting.

The phone "was recovered on the ground where the suspect's body was lying," the affidavit reads. "There were threatening text messages sent from the male in question to a female involved in the original call."

Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell said Monday that a warrant for Distefano's arrest on an attempted malicious wounding charge was obtained on Jan. 28. On Jan. 31, Distefano was arrested.

The next day, Distefano was arraigned on the attempted malicious wounding charge and a public defender was appointed to represent him, Caldwell said.

On Feb. 6, Caldwell continued, a Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury indicted Distefano on a felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer charge — the only charge the commonwealth intends to prosecute.

Distefano appeared in Circuit Court on Feb. 10. He was in a wheelchair and told Judge Christopher Clemens that he could not walk without pain medication.

At that hearing, Distefano waived his right to an attorney. Caldwell said the court will revisit Distefano's decision regarding counsel at his next hearing, scheduled for March 6.

Distefano continues to be held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.