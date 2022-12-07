Search warrants ID victim, link vehicle in fatal Roanoke drive-by to earlier shooting

Court documents have identified the man who died after being injured in what witnesses said was a drive-by shooting in northwest Roanoke on Nov. 6.

Devonte Demarcus Walker, 28, of Roanoke died Nov. 7 after he was shot in the 700 block of 29th Street Northwest, according to a pair of search warrants certified in Roanoke Circuit Court last month.

The documents also report that the suspect vehicle involved in Walker’s fatal shooting is connected to the victim of another shooting that occurred the day before.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5, Roanoke police officers working in the area heard a gunshot and saw a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast, near Market Square and adjacent to the 202 Social House.

Officers ran to the parking lot, where they found a man on the ground with an apparent critical gunshot wound, police said. The man was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The pair of search warrants certified in court identify the victim of that shooting as Innocent St. Velus.

Video footage confirmed St. Velus “was driving a red sedan with tinted windows and large distinctive aftermarket chrome rims,” the affidavit reports. Police also confirmed St. Velus’ brother and half-brother were additional occupants of the car.

The next day, Nov. 6, police responded to a 9:30 p.m. call about a gunshot wounding in the 700 block of 29th Street Northwest.

When officers arrived, they found Walker in the front doorway of a residence “along with [three] other people, who were associated with Mr. Walker and attempting to stop the bleeding from a bullet wound,” the affidavit reads.

Walker was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses on the 29th Street shooting scene told police that a red, four-door sedan with chrome rims drove into the apartment complex, turned around in a cul-de-sac and “slowed down in front of apartment 729, where gunshots were fired from the vehicle’s passenger side,” toward the apartment, “striking Mr. Walker,” the affidavit reads.

Spent casings found on the scene of the shooting “indicate that someone appeared to have been firing back at the vehicle as it was leaving,” the affidavit says, adding that “video in the area confirms the witnesses’ accounts of the description of the vehicle.”

Late in the evening of Nov. 10, a red sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims was pulled over by city police officers and seized “due to traffic related reasons,” the affidavit reads.

The car, a 2008 Honda Accord, “appeared to have fresh damage on the rear of the vehicle consistent with being caused by a bullet fired from a firearm,” the account continues.

St. Velus’ brother and half-brother were inside the car during the traffic stop. One of them was arrested on a firearm charge, the affidavit reports, and two firearms were seized from the vehicle.

The filed search warrants are for the brother and half-brother’s phone numbers. It is not clear from court documents whether police have obtained records from cellphone companies for either person’s phone.