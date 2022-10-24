Search warrants identify Roanoke man shot by police officer

A search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court has identified the man who was shot by a Roanoke police officer earlier this month.

Michael William Thomas, 41, was shot in the leg outside his residence on Oct. 8 after police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun, an affidavit said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Roanoke officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace southwest, in reference to “a subject shooting a firearm outside and in the subjects [sic] back yard,” the affidavit reads.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed a white male sitting on a concrete landing located at the rear of the residence,” the affidavit continues. “Officers then observed the male point a handgun at them,” and “officers fired upon the male subject striking the male in the leg.”

Afterward, Thomas, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The affiant that filed the search warrant wrote that he “interviewed Thomas and observed a [sic] odor of alcohol coming from his person.”

The affiant believed medical records and blood vials from Quest Diagnostics at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital would identify any drugs or alcohol “that may have impaired Thomas during the incident” on Oct. 8.

Seven vials of blood and medicals records related to Thomas’ hospital visit on Oct. 9 have been seized by police.

Officers also conducted a search of Thomas’ residence, looking for “subject matter materials regarding violence and violent activity,” according to another warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court on Oct. 11.

From the residence, police seized a handgun, cartridges, cartridge casings, a DVR and DVR data.

In an original press release about the shooting, Roanoke police indicated that in accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police would be investigating the case and would provide any updates.

Rick Garletts, a state police public information officer, said Monday that no charges have been placed.

“The investigation will be completed and turned over to the [commonwealth’s attorney] Office,” Garletts said in an email. “They will determine if charges will be placed.”