Search warrants provide details about Boones Mill homicide

A Roanoke couple are being investigated as persons of interest in the death of a Boones Mill man whose body was found Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

William Kirk Odell, 58, might have been strangled by a man who afterward took Odell’s vehicle, according to search warrant affidavits.

A woman told investigators that she saw a man with whom she'd been living choke Odell, and that the couple left afterward with Odell’s 2011 white Dodge Durango, authorities wrote.

Family of Odell's in West Virginia reported him missing and his son told authorities Monday that he hadn’t been seen for two weeks, according to search warrants. His body was found that afternoon in a camper on Bethlehem Road.

The Dodge Durango was found, unoccupied, in Roanoke that same day.

Odell’s son contacted county officials Monday and reported that he had received an anonymous phone call from someone who said a woman was trying to sell his father’s vehicle and was telling people that her boyfriend choked his father.

The Roanoke Times isn’t naming the woman and the man as neither has been charged in Odell’s death.