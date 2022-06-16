Search warrants reveal details of Roanoke County home invasion; police charge suspect

A Roanoke man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Glenvar area last month that left two people with gunshot wounds, according to police search warrants.

Troy Pierre Taylor, 31, of Roanoke, has been charged with three felonies: armed burglary to enter a house with intent to commit rape and two counts of malicious wounding, according to court records.

The search warrants, filed with the Roanoke Circuit Court on May 11 and 16, detail the Roanoke County's Police Department’s investigation of the double shooting.

At approximately 7 p.m. May 1, county officers responded to a 911 call about a home invasion in the 4100 block of Daugherty Road.

Responding officers found resident Decarlos Legg “with a gunshot wound to the abdomen” and resident Kayla Dunbar “with a gunshot wound to the arm and a head injury that she advised was from being pistol-whipped.”

Officers were told that three men “forced entry into the residence demanding to know where the guns and money were located,” the warrants said

The house was “ransacked,” and Legg’s iPhone and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen before the suspects “fled the scene in a white van.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for the Daugherty Road residence and recovered “a large quantity of marijuana consistent with distribution” in the kitchen and a closet.

Police said Legg’s phone was later found discarded near the Glenvar public library on Daugherty Road. From it, officers obtained fingerprints and a DNA sample.

The search warrants said the suspects of the home invasion were most likely customers or acquaintances of Legg who knew he owned firearms.

Police interviewed Legg on May 4. The gunshot victim said a friend of Dunbar had helped the pair move into their Daugherty Road home. Legg said the friend brought a second person — Troy Pierre Taylor, 31, of Roanoke — with him.

On May 6, police interviewed a woman who said Taylor lived with her daughter in the 700 block of Mountain Avenue Southeast in Roanoke. The woman also confirmed Taylor’s cellphone number.

Police obtained historical cell site data pertaining to the phone number and confirmed its account was under Taylor’s name.

“The location records put the phone at the scene of the crime during the time of the crime,” the search warrants said.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for Taylor “for two counts of shooting with the intent to main or kill,” the search warrants said, “and one count of entering a dwelling house with the intent to commit robbery.”

Police searched the Mountain Avenue residence May 11 and arrested Taylor. From the house, officers also seized a black iPhone with Taylor’s phone number, digital data from that phone and a 9-millimeter cartridge.

Taylor is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond. His preliminary hearing in Roanoke County General District Court is scheduled for July 13.

