Search warrants: Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey used nonprofit funds for personal expenses

Investigators tracked bank transactions that show money was moved from a nonprofit neighborhood improvement organization to the personal account of Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. — and at least some of that money was spent for his own purposes, according to newly unsealed search warrants.

A Roanoke grand jury indicted Jeffrey, 52, in July on two felony counts that accuse him of embezzling from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. Jonathan Kurtin, his attorney, has said he expects Jeffrey — who remains on the city council — will be found not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 25.

City police Detective Robin Galleo wrote in one of the unsealed warrants that “a large amount of embezzled funds were used to pay for and purchase personal expenses and items.”

A warrant continues: “Mr. Jeffrey made numerous unauthorized bank transactions over the course of several months.”

The transactions consisted of numerous “unauthorized cash” withdrawals “totaling at least $50,000, unauthorized debit card purchases and unauthorized checks,” according to a warrant.

