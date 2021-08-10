Search warrants: Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey used nonprofit funds for personal expenses

Investigators tracked bank transactions that show money was moved from a nonprofit neighborhood improvement organization to the personal account of Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. — and at least some of that money was spent for his own purposes, according to newly unsealed search warrants.
A Roanoke grand jury indicted Jeffrey, 52, in July on two felony counts that accuse him of embezzling from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. Jonathan Kurtin, his attorney, has said he expects Jeffrey — who remains on the city council — will be found not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 25.
City police Detective Robin Galleo wrote in one of the unsealed warrants that “a large amount of embezzled funds were used to pay for and purchase personal expenses and items.”
A warrant continues: “Mr. Jeffrey made numerous unauthorized bank transactions over the course of several months.”
The transactions consisted of numerous “unauthorized cash” withdrawals “totaling at least $50,000, unauthorized debit card purchases and unauthorized checks,” according to a warrant.
One warrant sought records from Cash App, a mobile banking service that police said Jeffrey used dozens of times between July 2020 and March to make transactions. Police asked for information about 16 user accounts where payments were sent, and noted that all of the accounts “appear to have female names.” The search is aimed at finding out the purpose of the payments, the warrant said.
The names listed are: Aleeza, Markia, Rachael, Sab, Robyn C., Diamond Pr, Chante, Mikia W., Malika W., Charmayne, Destiny Jo, Kelly, Deashia, Kendra C., Sasha Fier and Jennifer A.
Jeffrey said he uses Cash App to compensate freelance writers for his magazine, ColorsVA, and to send money to family members and that many of them are women. The warrant’s mention of an account in the name of “Charmayne,” Jeffrey said, appears to refer to the account of ColorsVA freelance writer Charmayne Brown, also a journalist at WFXR, he said.
Jeffrey, CEO of Jeffrey Media, publishes the monthly ColorsVA lifestyle and issues magazine and used an office at an NNEO property. He also managed the NNEO’s McCray Court housing development at one time, but resigned several months ago over issues with an NNEO board member, Jeffrey has said.
Other unsealed warrants in the Jeffrey embezzlement case sought records from Roanoke Gas and Appalachian Power and detailed the dates and amounts of Jeffrey’s payments to the utility companies for services.
Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said Tuesday he could not comment on the warrants. He said the investigation is ongoing.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed to this report.