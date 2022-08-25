Search warrants: Saturday's Roanoke homicide victim shot in car that took him to hospital

The Roanoke man who died after being transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds last week was shot in the back seat of the car that took him there, search warrants reveal.

Mahdi Holland, 25, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Roanoke Police said in an original press release.

According to affidavits in a series of four search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court this week, Holland arrived at the hospital at 5:22 a.m. “in the back seat of a silver, four door Mercedes sedan with a sunroof.”

The driver of the Mercedes went into the hospital to notify hospital staff, but then he “fled the scene in the vehicle without identifying himself or providing any information about the incident.”

Police were told about the shooting victim at 5:28 a.m., so they drove to the hospital, where they encountered people “who claimed to be related to the victim, requested information about the victim status, but refused [to] identify themselves.”

Holland died at the hospital at 5:41 a.m. Police found a spent casing in his clothing.

Officers filed a search warrant for the hospital’s surveillance camera system, and found upon reviewing the footage that Holland was removed from the rear passenger side of the Mercedes.

At 12:52 p.m., officers found a Mercedes that matched the description of the suspect vehicle parked in front of the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest.

“This vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side rear door indicating the gunshot came from inside the car,” an affidavit reads. “Blood is visible in the back seat.”

Police seized the vehicle and took it to the Roanoke Police Department. After obtaining a second search warrant for the car, police took swabs and latent prints and seized bullets and cartridge casings from inside.

Forensic investigators also found “a large amount of blood in the back seat,” an affidavit reads. “There were also numerous bullet holes in the rear passenger seat, as well as a bullet hole that appeared to exit out the back passenger door.”

The affidavit said that because police found casings inside the vehicle, the shooting most likely occurred inside it.

“Due to the angle the bullets entered the victim and entered the back passenger door, the shooter was likely in the back seat on the driver’s side,” an affidavit read.

A third affidavit reports that officers spoke with two people who knew Holland. They “advised that Holland had tried to contact them by phone earlier in the morning.”

Holland’s relatives gave police his phone number, and a third warrant was filed to request access to the victim’s communication data.

A fourth warrant reveals police received information about a suspect that was reportedly in the back of the Mercedes and shot Holland.

Police were also told the suspect was dropped off in Ashton Heights Apartments “prior to the victim being transported to the hospital.”

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage at the apartment complex and saw the Mercedes arrive on 35th Street Northwest at 5:13 a.m. Aug. 20.

“The vehicle turns around at 35th and Dona Drive Northwest, where I was able to observe [the suspect] exit out the rear driver’s side door,” an officer wrote in an affidavit. “The vehicle then travels north on 35th Street at a high rate of speed.”

The officer continues, reporting that the security footage shows the homicide suspect entering an apartment on Dona Drive Northwest.

About half an hour later, at 5:48 p.m., the suspect “is seen leaving this property with a backpack, two dogs and is wearing different clothing,” the affidavit reads.

Police were given permission to access the suspect’s apartment. From it, they seized clothing, shoes, ammunition, a gun box and a cartridge casing.

The four search warrants described were certified to a Roanoke Circuit Court clerk on Monday and Tuesday.

No additional search warrants were publicly available on Thursday, nor did Roanoke Police have updates to release.

Holland was a Patrick Henry High School graduate, according to his obituary on Legacy.com.

"Mahdi was fun, loving and kind," the obituary reads. "He was loved by all who knew him. He was always smiling. He joked and laughed with everyone. He was truly loved by his family and friends."

Funeral services for Holland will be held Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.