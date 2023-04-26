Roanoke Circuit Court documents provide additional details about Sunday's fatal shooting at a downtown business.

Roanoke police said Sunday that three people were shot about 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast.

One man, found by police on scene, later died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police charged Brandon Jamal Woods, 20, of Roanoke on Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the fatality.

None of the victims has been identified by law enforcement.

According to court documents, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 114 Campbell Avenue, the site of the shooting. The address houses a restaurant, hookah bar and lounge called Shishka.

There, police seized clothing, a phone, cartridge casings, bullets, firearm accessories, a recording device and "swabs," according to the warrant.

Witnesses told officers a Black man wearing a blue hoodie entered the restaurant, according to two other search warrant statements.

"A fight began at the bar," and then the man "began to shoot into the crowd," affidavits relay. He "ran on foot from the scene."

Police seized "electronic data" early Monday from a purple iPhone belonging to "a female that had relations with Woods," an affidavit reads.

"Through video surveillance, it was seen that her and Woods took photographs together at the bar," the affidavit reads. "She also stated they communicated via her cellphone after the incident."

The woman told police that "after the incident she transported Woods from the scene."

Shortly before noon Monday, police seized "photographs" from a white Toyota Camry, which was parked at the Roanoke police station.

Woods' next court appearance is scheduled for Roanoke General District Court on May 25.

According to its Facebook page, Shishka was closed to customers for several days after the incident. But an employee said the bar would be reopened Wednesday afternoon.