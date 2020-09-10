Second defendant in Franklin County pipeline protest is fined

A Massachusetts woman charged last year at the scene of a Franklin County protest against the Mountain Valley Pipeline has resolved her case with a fine.

Melissa Dubois, 28, of Worcester appeared at a plea hearing Wednesday in Franklin County General District Court and was found guilty of trespassing. A related charge of tampering with a vehicle was dropped through her agreement with prosecutors.

Dubois was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus $152 in court costs, according to Franklin County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Neese.

The exact details of what led to Dubois’ arrest were not immediately available, but she was charged Aug. 15, 2019, at the same time protester Amory Lei Zhou-Kourvo, 21, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, locked himself to pipeline construction equipment for a little over four hours.

Zhou-Kourvo faced the same charges as Dubois but pleaded guilty in June to tampering with a vehicle and paid $189 in fines and court costs. Although he served nine days in jail after he was taken into custody, Neese said records indicate Dubois bonded out the day of her arrest.

Dubois’ lawyer, Sandra Freeman, a Denver attorney who has worked from Blacksburg representing pipeline protesters, did not respond to a request for comment and additional information Thursday.

