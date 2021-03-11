Second defendant's plea resolves Roanoke church embezzlement case

Wolthuis alleged that during an audit of church accounts — necessitated by the larger theft — evidence suggested that in 2018, Martin used his credit card to buy Christmas dinner at Jersey Lily's Roadhouse for members of the choir.

"He told them they should feel free to order anything they would like," Wolthuis said in court, adding that several people offered to pay for their meals. "He told them the church wasn't paying, that he was, as a show of gratitude."

That bill came to $672.95 and was covered by Martin's church charge card, Wolthuis explained. He said his office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ray Martin had been involved in the larger scheme.

Though his plea agreement, Ray Martin was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended after 20 days. Because his offense is a misdemeanor, he will serve half that time, 10 days, from April 2 to April 11.

Defense attorney Seth Weston said after the hearing that Martin has already paid the $672.95 he owes in restitution.

Nicole Martin began serving her sentence March 5, according to online records, and is due to be released Aug. 10. Once free, she must pay at least $250 each month against the roughly $51,00 she still owes in restitution. If she sticks to the minimum amount, that task could take at least 16 years.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.