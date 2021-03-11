Second defendant's plea resolves Roanoke church embezzlement case

The second and last — and decidedly smaller — portion of a Roanoke church embezzlement case was resolved Thursday with a plea agreement in circuit court.
It involved a married couple accused last year of stealing from Southview United Methodist Church while both were employed there.
In August, former church bookkeeper Nicole Gibson Martin, 45, pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement, and last month she was sentenced to serve six months in jail and ordered to pay the church $51,772.
Prosecutors have said that while handling Southview's finances, over a period of about 15 months, she improperly drew supplemental income for herself totaling $39,545. It has also been alleged that she shuffled funds to cover those shortages, resulting in the church owing approximately $12,200 in tax debt, accounting costs and fees for unpaid bills.
Nicole Martin has claimed she acted alone, but prosecutors also brought a felony embezzlement charge against her husband, Kim Larae "Ray" Martin, who was employed as the church's organist.
On Thursday he pleaded no contest to a reduced count of misdemeanor embezzlement. During that hearing, Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Wolthuis said Ray Martin had been issued a church credit card but was authorized to use it only for work-related expenses such as sheet music.
Wolthuis alleged that during an audit of church accounts — necessitated by the larger theft — evidence suggested that in 2018, Martin used his credit card to buy Christmas dinner at Jersey Lily's Roadhouse for members of the choir.
"He told them they should feel free to order anything they would like," Wolthuis said in court, adding that several people offered to pay for their meals. "He told them the church wasn't paying, that he was, as a show of gratitude."
That bill came to $672.95 and was covered by Martin's church charge card, Wolthuis explained. He said his office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ray Martin had been involved in the larger scheme.
Though his plea agreement, Ray Martin was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended after 20 days. Because his offense is a misdemeanor, he will serve half that time, 10 days, from April 2 to April 11.
Defense attorney Seth Weston said after the hearing that Martin has already paid the $672.95 he owes in restitution.
Nicole Martin began serving her sentence March 5, according to online records, and is due to be released Aug. 10. Once free, she must pay at least $250 each month against the roughly $51,00 she still owes in restitution. If she sticks to the minimum amount, that task could take at least 16 years.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.