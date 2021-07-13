Second-degree murder charge filed in Franklin County homicide case

A Roanoke man has been charged with second-degree murder in a death discovered this past spring in Boones Mill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Maurice Allen Jones, 37, is accused in the death of 58-year-old William Kirk Odell, authorities said.

Odell was found dead in his home March 29 after family in West Virginia reported him missing. The medical examiner's office determined that the cause of death was strangulation.

In search warrants at the time, investigators wrote that a relative reported getting an anonymous phone call from someone who said a woman was trying to sell Odell’s Dodge Durango and was telling people that her boyfriend had choked Odell.

Authorities later said Jones was a person of interest in the case. The Roanoke Times did not name him at the time as no charges had been filed in the investigation.

On Tuesday, Franklin County officials announced that Jones was being charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail, according to a news release.

Jones has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. An initial hearing date for the case did not immediately appear on an online court docket.

