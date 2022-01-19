Second ex-Rocky Mount policeman charged in Capitol riot seeks case dismissal

A former Rocky Mount police officer has joined his ex-colleague in arguing that they did nothing felonious by venturing inside the U.S. Capitol as it was being raided by a mass of Donald Trump supporters.

An attorney for Jacob Fracker filed a motion Monday that asks a federal judge to dismiss his charge of obstructing a Jan. 6, 2021, session of Congress as it met to certify an election Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

The request is identical to one filed last month by Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department who can be seen along with Fracker posing for a selfie photograph taken in the Capitol’s Crypt.

Although they voiced displeasure about the election on social media, the two off-duty police officers committed no acts of violence and “had no direct bearing” on what federal prosecutors call an insurrection, the motion states.

The photograph, which shows Fracker making an obscene gesture as he and Robertson stood in front of a statue of a Revolutionary War hero, appeared on Facebook in the days following the riot.

In a later deleted post, Fracker told a friend: “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the photo of me going around,” according to court records. “Sorry I hate freedom? ... not that I did anything illegal.”

More than 700 people from across the United States have been charged with taking part in the uprising, which came shortly after Trump urged a large crowd to “fight like hell” against an election he claims was stolen from him.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Fracker and Roberton are each charged with obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony — and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in such a place, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. The motion to dismiss does not address the misdemeanor charges.

In asking that the felony count be struck, attorneys for the defendants argue that it is unconstitutionally vague as applied to their actions. They also contend that the government is improperly using their comments to make its case.

The opinions expressed by Fracker and Robertson on social media “were just speech, and no matter how unpopular, they cannot be considered ‘criminal conduct’ punishable by the government,” the motions state.

In a response to Robertson’s motion last month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi said he was being prosecuted for what he did — not for what he said.

“That his own statements about his conduct will serve as evidence of his intent to commit this crime does not render the prosecution in violation of the First Amendment,” Aloi wrote in court filings.

Robertson has been more prolific than Fracker about his political views, writing in one of many social media posts that “VIOLENCE” was the next step in a revolution that began Jan. 6. The 48-year-old is currently being held without bond after a judge ruled he violated the conditions of his bond by ordering more than 40 guns from an online vendor after being told he was not allowed to have them.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper is expected to rule on the duo’s request to dismiss their felony charges by no later than March 29. A trial is scheduled to begin April 4 in Washington, D.C.’s, federal court.

Robertson and Fracker were fired from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department shortly after they were charged a year ago.

Although they have said they entered the building peacefully — and in fact were waved in by Capitol police officers — before posing for a photograph and leaving a short time later, the government has cited Facebook posts from Fracker that describe their actions differently.

In one post, Fracker wrote that he hadn’t been that “hyped” since his days as a combat veteran in Afghanistan. A surveillance video showed him wearing a gas mask while in the Capitol at one point, according to an affidavit from an FBI special agent.

“It was f----ing amazing,” Fracker wrote, according to court records. “Flash bangs going off, CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the s--- hahaha.”