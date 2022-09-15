Second handgun seized at Roanoke airport this week breaks annual record

The second gun in two days was seized at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Wednesday after an owner attempted to carry it through a passenger security checkpoint.

The catch brought the number of guns detected by Transportation Security Administrators at the airport during 2022 to seven, “the highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year,” the TSA said Thursday.

A Vinton man had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag that passed through a checkpoint X-ray monitor. A TSA officer staffing the monitor saw the weapon and alerted police.

Police confiscated the gun and charged the man, who was detained, with carrying the weapon. He also faces “a stiff federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint,” the TSA press release said.

The man told officials, the press release continued, that he had forgotten that he had the loaded gun with him.

On Tuesday, a Pulaski County woman was caught with a loaded gun in her carry-on at the same airport. That catch tied the old annual record of guns detected by TSA at the Roanoke airport at six.

That record was reached in 2016 and 2018. In 2021, five guns were detected.

Wednesday’s catch broke the old record with more than three full months of the year left.

Last year, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide, and 86 percent of them were loaded.

“Firearms are not allowed at a security checkpoint at any airport,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We are proud of our officers for ensuring prohibited items are not making it through checkpoints. We much prefer that travelers adhere to checkpoint protocols and either pack their firearms properly and declare them or leave them at home.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website, www.tsa.gov.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on the circumstances. That applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

However, the TSA does not disclose the names of persons who have been charged or fined for illegally carrying firearms through airport security. So it's difficult to track them through the courts system to determine their legal or financial penalties.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted on the TSA’s website.

Travelers should also contact their airline, as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, the TSA said.