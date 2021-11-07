 Skip to main content
Second home invader receives eight years to serve
GILES COUNTY

Second home invader receives eight years to serve

Blade Donovan Powers

Powers

 New River Valley Regional Jail

PEARISBURG — Blade Donovan Powers on Wednesday became the second defendant to plead guilty this week in a long-running Giles County home invasion case.

Powers, 23, of Wytheville, returned to Giles County Circuit Court to enter guilty pleas to charges of breaking and entering, attempted robbery, and conspiring to use a gun to commit a felony. Judge Lee Harrell sentenced him to 31 years of incarceration, to be suspended after serving eight years. Another charge was dropped.

In addition, Powers is to be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Harrell said. Powers is to pay $1,800 restitution, along with co-defendants, to Anthony Dewayne Gautier, whose home Powers and seven others tried to rob on Jan. 23, 2018.

Gautier defended himself with a pistol, killing 20-year-old Dakota Bailey and wounding one of the attempted robbery’s leaders, David Joseph Cecil, now 51 and serving 43 years for his part in the incident.

Powers’ plea agreement was the same as was agreed to Monday by Tyler Lee Foster, 22, of Narrows.

Charges from the home invasion have lingered in the courts for years. But this week’s pleas leave just two more defendants to resolve their parts in the case: Lindsey Paige Robertson, 24, of Pearisburg, who has a plea hearing set for Nov. 17; and Megan Kaylee Shaver, 22, of Lynchburg, who has a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.

 

