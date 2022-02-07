Second man arrested in killing of Roanoke high school student in Blacksburg

A man was charged Monday with being an accessory after the fact in the first degree murder of a Roanoke high school student Friday outside a Blacksburg hookah lounge.

Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28, of Roanoke, was charged in connection with the death of Isiah O. Robinson, 18, who was a senior at Patrick Henry High School. Robinson led his high school team in tackles as a linebacker last season and was headed to junior college to play football.

Robinson was killed in a shooting just before midnight Friday that left four other people wounded.

Pierce was released on a $10,000 bond, according to Blacksburg police.

Authorities took 24-year-old Jamel Flint of Roanoke into custody Saturday night. He remains in custody.

Flint is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of using a gun to commit a felony. Flint will make his initial court appearance Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Blacksburg police asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 540-443-1400 or, to remain anonymous, by the tip line at 540-961-1819, or by email at ciu@blacksburg.gov.