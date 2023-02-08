A Roanoke man who relinquished his firearms to police in January was found guilty of criminal charges in general district court Wednesday, but will serve no time in jail.

Scott C. Roseberry, 52, is the second person to be flagged in the city since Virginia's red flag law was enacted in 2020. The statute allows law enforcement to issue substantial risk orders and seize firearms from people who may pose a threat to the safety of themselves or others.

On Jan. 3, a Roanoke police officer responded to an emergency call in the 3000 block of Green Spring Avenue Northwest. The officer testified in general district court Wednesday that the matter was related to a child's custody.

At the Green Spring residence, the officer testified, Roseberry came outside through a side door, under a carport, with a semiautomatic pistol in his right hand and "in a drunken manner."

The officer said he commanded Roseberry to put the weapon down twice, and Roseberry complied within "15 to 20 seconds." He said Roseberry admitted to drinking "at least four beers that night."

The officer detained Roseberry. As he was doing so, the officer wrote in an affidavit on Jan. 3, Roseberry made threats to shoot police if they responded to his house, plus threats "to murder his ex-wife and father-in-law if they showed up” at his house that night.

Roseberry was charged with public intoxication, recklessly handling a firearm, brandishing a firearm and carrying a gun in public while intoxicated.

Police found after Roseberry's arrest that the pistol he held had a round in its chamber and more in its magazine, the arresting officer testified Wednesday.

Roseberry's attorney, public defender Ryan Vaughn, argued Wednesday that his client, who pleaded not guilty to all four charges, was not drunk in public on Jan. 3.

Instead, Vaugh said, Roseberry was drunk in his home and under his carport. Judge Thomas Roe agreed and dismissed the public intoxication charge.

On the brandishing, reckless handling and carrying a gun while intoxicated charges, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan asked the judge for a four-month sentence.

"The officer was placed in a position where he could have been shot or killed," Morgan said.

But Vaughn argued that Roseberry did not brandish the firearm, referring to the testimony of the arresting officer, who "pantomimed" the relaxed way in which Roseberry held the pistol as he exited the residence.

"He was simply holding it in the privilege of his own home," Vaughn said.

But Morgan said the gun was not holstered, but "ready to go," and "it took some time" for Roseberry to obey the officer's commands.

Roe found Roseberry not guilty on the reckless handling charge but guilty of brandishing and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

On the brandishing charge, Roseberry was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but all of that time was suspended. On the other firearm charge, he was sentenced to another 10 days, which was also all suspended.

"I think alcohol may have blurred his reasonableness," Roe said. "I hope he learns from this."

The night of the incident, an emergency substantial risk order was served to Roseberry, and police seized eight firearms from his home. Those weapons remained in Roanoke Police Department custody Wednesday.

Roseberry's risk order was reviewed in civil court on Jan. 11 and extended through April 11. He is scheduled to appear before a judge again on April 10.