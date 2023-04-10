The Roanoke man whose guns were seized by police in January after he threatened to kill officers will go without them for another two and a half months.

Scott C. Roseberry, 52, is the second person to be flagged in the city since Virginia’s red flag law was enacted in 2020.

The statute allows law enforcement to issue substantial risk orders and seize firearms from people who may pose a threat to the safety of themselves or others.

There, the officer wrote in affidavits and testified in court proceedings, he found Roseberry standing under his carport with a pistol in his hand and apparently drunk.

The officer detained Roseberry, who then made threats to shoot police if they came to his house. He also made threats “to murder his ex-wife and father-in-law if they showed up” at his house that night.

The officer charged Roseberry with public intoxication, recklessly handling a firearm, brandishing a firearm and carrying a gun in public while intoxicated. He also served Roseberry with an emergency substantial risk order.

In Roanoke Circuit Court on Jan. 11, the risk order was extended through April 10, and Roseberry was ordered to seek medical treatment through Blue Ridge Behavioral Health, according to court records.

On Feb. 8, Roseberry was convicted in Roanoke General District Court of two of the three charges he received for the Jan. 3 incident: reckless handling and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

Roseberry served no time in jail for the convictions but did pay court costs, he said Monday, when his substantial risk order was reviewed.

Roseberry had previously testified in court that the events of Jan. 3 were related to an argument he had that evening with an ex-wife.

"I don't have to worry about her no more," Roseberry told Judge Christopher Clemens on Monday, adding that he is no longer in contact with the woman or her children.

Roseberry said that his firearms, once returned to him, would stay in a safe with a combination that only Roseberry knows.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alyssa Smith said police recently told her that Roseberry has shown good behavior, but she asked that the risk order be extended "for officer safety."

Clemens said that while Roseberry appears to be in a "totally different place," he was "concerned" about the nature of the threats he made to law enforcement officers on Jan. 3.

The judge extended the order for what he said would be the "final" time through June 30. On July 1, Roseberry may pick up his firearms from the Roanoke Police Department's property room.