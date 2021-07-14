Second man sentenced in Roanoke restaurant parking lot shootout

It’s been a little over two years since three men were injured by gunfire during a lunchtime shoot-out in the parking lot of a busy Shenandoah Avenue restaurant.

That violence, sparked by a minor traffic dispute, resulted in the instigator, Anthony Brian Barnett, being found guilty of felony wounding by mob and sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

On Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, another man charged in the case, Barnett’s cousin, Lamar Antoine Barnett, 36, pleaded no contest to malicious wounding as part of a mob and was sentenced to a five-year term, suspended after 18 months. He has already served 106 days in custody.

Prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing reviewed the details that came out of a jury trial last year:

On May 29, 2019, Anthony Barnett had been pulling out of the parking lot of Bob & Cheryl’s restaurant when he got into a dispute with another driver, Miquel “Shane” Harper. They had words, and Barnett phoned two of his cousins, Lamar Barnett and Floyd Mitchell Harris, who joined him at the scene. Harper was called out into the parking lot and a scuffle ensued around him, but he was armed with a .380-caliber Glock and ultimately shot and injured the two Barnetts before he himself was shot from behind, by Harris, according to prosecutors.