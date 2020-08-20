Second Roanoke protest arrest resolved with fine, suspended sentence, gun forfeiture

A protester who faced a firearms charge following May’s demonstrations in Roanoke received a fine and suspended jail time Thursday.

Tyreek Antwon Burrows, 28, pleaded no contest in Roanoke General District Court to counts of unlawful assembly and carrying a concealed weapon. He was fined $50, plus $131 in court costs. He also carries 30 days in suspended jail time and must be on good behavior for one year, according to his plea agreement.

Burrows was arrested May 31, the second day of local protests that arose in reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 while in the custody of police in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors said Burrows was arrested for failing to leave an area after he was ordered to do so by police. It was revealed at his July arraignment that he was carrying a Taurus 9 mm handgun when he was taken into custody, prompting the weapons charge.

He had to forfeit that pistol to authorities as part of his plea agreement.

Seven people were arrested at the protests. The first defendant to go to court pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful assembly. Four others charged with unlawful assembly have Sept. 1 court dates. A man charged with assault that weekend is due to appear Sept. 4.

