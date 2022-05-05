Second suspect charged in February fatal shooting in Roanoke

A second suspect is in custody and charged with murder in connection with a February fatal shooting at Roanoke residence.

Jaytwon T. Shepherd, 20 of Roanoke, was detained in High Point, North Carolina, and is now in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail, according to Roanoke police.

He is charged in the death of 21-year-old Arnez A. Kirtley of Roanoke. Police said they went to the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street late Feb. 12 after an E-911 call.

Roanoke Fire-EMS found Kirtley inside a residence and transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The first suspect in the incident, Bryson W. Berger, 21, of Roanoke, was arrested the next morning and charged with second-degree murder.

Shepherd was indicted earlier this week by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the killing.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives determined that two suspects were involved in this homicide," according to a city police news release, adding that the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force aided in locating Shepherd.