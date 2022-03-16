Second trial this week starts for Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey

Prosecutors called witnesses Wednesday that they say show that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. embezzled money from a local nonprofit housing organization to remodel his mom’s house and eat at nice restaurants.

Those claims opened his embezzlement trial in Roanoke Circuit Court, where prosecutors have charged Jeffrey with two counts of felony embezzlement for allegedly taking funds from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. Proceedings before jurors are scheduled to continue Thursday.

Jeffrey, in a separate trial Monday and Tuesday, was found guilty by a different jury of two counts of obtaining $15,000 in pandemic relief funds from the city of Roanoke for his real estate management and media companies. He will be sentenced on those convictions at a later date.

Jeffrey’s attorney, Jonathan Kurtin, said in opening statements for the second trial Wednesday that Jeffrey had advance approval for the expenditures from officials at the NNEO, which had contracted with Jeffrey for property management services, and that they occurred for legitimate reasons.

NNEO operates the 68-unit McCray Court Senior Living center and a 20-unit apartment complex called Gilmore Housing Associates, where rent is income and age-based. Both are in Roanoke.

Kurtin agreed that the questioned expenditures occurred. He said Jeffrey’s mom’s house was to become temporary housing for people on waiting lists for permanent residences at McCray Court or Gilmer. Jeffrey took people out to eat for fundraising purposes, Kurtin said.

The money “wasn’t stolen,” Kurtin said.

But a prosecution witnesses, Andre Peery, a NNEO board member and former outside advisor to the organization, testified that he knew nothing of any prior approvals for such expenses.

“We weren’t doing fundraising,” Peery testified. Nor did NNEO authorize Jeffrey to establish a temporary residence, he said.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sheri Mason told jurors in her opening statement that Jeffrey embezzled money from the very organization he was contracted to serve.

“He bit the hand that fed him,” she said.

In addition, his mother, who sat on NNEO’s board, had recommended to the board that the property management contract go to her son, Mason said.

Jeffrey, who was jailed after Tuesday’s jury verdict, has pleaded not guilty to the NNEO-related charges.

The 52-year-old councilman appeared in court in a wheel chair Wednesday. Jeffrey has said previously that he needs a kidney transplant.

