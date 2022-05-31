Sentenced to life, Roanoke murder defendant won't 'miss a night of sleep'

A Roanoke man was sentenced to life in prison last week for the murder of Derrick Bostic, who was fatally shot during a brawl outside a Norwich bar in September 2020.

Ahmad Halim Mubdi, 51, received a life term for first-degree murder, five years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony and another five years for possessing a firearm as a convicted violent felon.

“Your actions have forfeited your right to interact with the citizens of this country forever,” Roanoke Circuit Court Judge David Carson told him.

The Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney office said in a press release that eye-witness testimonies and cell phone videos revealed Mubdi had armed himself with a semiautomatic pistol and shot Bostic during the closing-time bar brawl on September 12, 2020. Two days later, Bostic died.

Bostic’s mother, Peggy Bostic, provided a victim impact statement to the court last Thursday. She said seeing her youngest son on life support was a “nightmare.”

“I don’t understand why he was shot down like an animal. That’s the part that hurts,” Bostic’s mother testified. “I just don’t understand it. But I hope [Mubdi] gets what’s coming to him and he never gets out. Because my son, he’ll never come back.”

Sasha Ranger shared a daughter with Bostic. She said in court Thursday that child is about to graduate from kindergarten.

“We’re sitting here today asking for justice to be brought to the person who made the decision to take his life unwarranted, and cruelly, unprovoked,” Ranger said. “If it’s not for anyone else, it’s for his child, who will never for any Christmas, for any birthday parties, any Thanksgiving, any graduation, any new boyfriends, a good grade, a new school year, any kind of milestones, he will never be there to celebrate.”

Mubdi’s lawyer, Rob Dean, said there’s no doubt the Bostic family has suffered an enormous loss.

“There’s also no doubt that an enormous punishment would in some way reverse that enormous loss,” Dean said. “There’s nothing we can do in court, ever, to unwind that, to change what was a momentary decision, a fight that broke out outside a bar that is going to change two lives forever, two families forever.”

But, Dean said, the court had to “temper justice with mercy.”

“I would submit, even in a case like this, there’s a place for mercy. Even in a case like this. There is good in Ahmad Mubdi,” Dean told the court. “He is not irredeemable. He is fixable. That is what our criminal justice system is supposed to do. It’s supposed to punish, but it’s also supposed to fix and bring people back into the community.”

But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Dietz argued Mubdi didn’t show mercy to Bostic.

“Mr. Mubdi imposed a death sentence to Mr. Bostic,” Dietz told the court. “The commonwealth is asking the court to deal with him harshly.”

Dietz said Mubdi has a criminal record that dates from 1983.

“And there are very few months in between times when he got out of prison to when he was going back in for new charges,” Dietz argued. “The court can see that he has been sentenced previously. He has gotten out and he has had the opportunity to become a productive member of society. And he has chosen not to. He has had his chances.”

Mubdi said in a statement to the court that he was not asking for mercy.

“To the mother of Mr. Bostic, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. But understand that I am not an animal, and I am not looking for mercy from you or from the court,” Mubdi said. “Whether I made the right decision that night or not, I’m still alive. The people that I care about are still alive.”

Mubdi said he wasn’t looking for trouble the night of the shooting.

“I didn’t go there to cause no problems for nobody. I went there to be entertained like he did,” he told the court. “I was breaking up fights, intervening, stopping people that I care about from getting involved in fights. That man attacked me. I ain’t never done that to that man. I never saw that man a day in my life. And had I not been intoxicated, the conditions which we are dealing with today might not be what they are. But they are.”

Mubdi said the fact that a Black man took another Black man’s life “hurts.”

“His daughter has no more value than my daughter. He won’t be here to take care of his. And I won’t be here to take care of mine,” Mubdi continued. “I’ll accept what he got from me. But understand, I’m not going to miss a night of sleep.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.