A 73-year-old Roanoke woman charged with criminally neglecting her mother and causing her death in 2019 must wait another month to be sentenced.

Beverly J. Baker has been incarcerated or in a treatment facility since her arrest in August 2019. On Friday, she appeared in a wheelchair in Roanoke County Circuit Court for a scheduled sentencing hearing.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ashley Sweet said that on December 31, 2018 Baker relayed to her sister-in-law that her mother, 95-year-old Margarette E. Baker, had fallen out of her chair.

Baker's sister-in-law went to the residence the next day and found her mother-in-law still lying on her stomach on the floor, clutching blankets and newspapers and covered in bodily fluids.

The sister-in-law called for medics. When they arrived at the house, Baker, whom Sweet said has claimed she's a trained nurse, made their job difficult. The prosecutor said Baker refused to move her vehicle and told emergency personnel that her mother would not be going to the hospital.

Emergency personnel eventually transported the mother to the hospital, where doctors found she was dehydrated, had low blood pressure and body temperature. She died Jan. 10.

Sweet recommended Friday that the court sentence Baker to 20 years of incarceration, suspended after she serves eight. The prosecutor argued that while Baker might not be a danger to the public, she has not accepted responsibility for her actions.

"You're sitting there watching your mother dying on the floor and you're doing nothing about it," Sweet said.

Baker's lawyer, David Steidle, argued that social services failed to check on the residence and Baker's capacity to care for her mother. He also said a nursing facility that allowed Baker to remove her mother bears "heavy culpability."

Steidle said Baker's niece is working to establish "quasi-guardianship" of her aunt through a power of attorney document, which would give her the authority to handle Baker's finances. She is also working on finding an apartment for Baker.

Judge Charlie Dorsey encouraged the niece to work with Steidle and the Roanoke County Department of Social Services to seek full guardianship of Baker. Her case will return to court on May 26, when Dorsey said he might sentence Baker "in accordance with time served."

-After a grand jury indicted Baker in August 2019, she was committed to Western Virginia Regional Jail. That September, the court ordered Baker to complete a competency evaluation and ordered the Roanoke County Department of Social Services' Adult Protective Services division, or APS, to investigate the "suitability" of Baker's home, according to court documents.

But APS said in a letter in January 2020 that "the assessment of the residence was not completed." Baker had left her keys with a close friend, who informed APS "that she spoke with the defendant and was told by the defendant that no one is allowed into the residence without the defendant being present," the letter read.

After a hearing that February, the court asked Steidle to arrange for Baker to meet with a doctor for a psychiatric evaluation. The court also ordered Baker to remain in custody until authorities could "confirm the habitability" of her house or "other suitable living accommodations" could be arranged.

The following March, the court found Baker incompetent to stand trial and she was transferred to Catawba Hospital. The court found her competent again in August 2020, and she was transferred back to jail.

In March 2021, Baker struck a plea agreement with the court, which tossed a pending murder charge. In exchange, Baker pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult resulting in death.

Dorsey accepted the plea and found her guilty, and ordered a presentence report, to include victim impact statements and an investigation by APS for "suitable housing options" for Baker.

But in August 2022, APS said in a letter to Dorsey that it could not provide additional services to Baker and had closed her case.

APS "completed a screening for a facility placement in May 2021," the letter reads. "Ms. Baker was approved for nursing home level of care. Ms. Baker was resistant to nursing placement despite encouragement from her attorney" and APS family services specialists.

"Ms. Baker wanted to return to her home," the letter continues, "however, her home was sold in 2021 and is no longer an option for her."

Steidle continued to seek facility placement options for Baker. In March, court documents indicate, she had "her final intake appointment" with a doctor at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, which intended to "assist her with housing and healthcare upon her release from incarceration."