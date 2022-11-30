Sentencing postponed for Roanoke man who feared for his young daughter's well-being

A Roanoke man facing prison for drug dealing will be allowed to remain free on bond to care for his toddler daughter — at least through the holidays.

Antoine Thompson was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Roanoke’s federal court.

Prosecutors were asking that he be locked up that day. Concerned about the fate of his daughter, Aziyah, Thompson planned to ask the judge to allow him to remain free on bond until July, when the child’s mother is scheduled to be released from prison on a drug charge unconnected to Thompson’s.

Shortly before the scheduled sentencing, U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski entered an order continuing the case, likely to Jan. 6.

Urbanski granted the delay at the request of the government, which said it needed more time after a new assistant U.S. attorney was recently appointed to the case.

Thompson, 40, has been free on bond for the past 17 months. He has remained infraction free, according to assistant federal public defender Christine Lee, and his role as Aziyah’s primary caregiver has been “exemplary and candidly remarkable.”

No other family members or friends are available to care for the child, although Thompson and Lee had been working to find a suitable home in the event of his incarceration.

The case raises questions about the well-being of young children when their parents are incarcerated — a scenario faced by about 5 million children in the United States, according to a government study.

Advocates say that in some cases, it’s appropriate for a judge to impose staggered sentences when both parents face prison time, allowing one to serve as caregiver for their children while the other is in prison.