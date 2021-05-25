Separate trials denied in case of drug dealing and killings by Roanoke street gang

The accused leader of a Roanoke street gang continued to direct the Rollin’ 30s Crips from behind bars following his arrest on unrelated charges, prosecutors allege.
Based on that assertion, Judge Michael Urbanski denied a request Tuesday by Sean Denzel Guerrant to separate his trial from that of another accused gang member who is charged with a murder that happened while Guerrant was in jail.
“Guerrant fails to show a particularized harm that will result from a joint trial. As leader of the Rollin’ 30s, the introduction of the gang’s violent activities does not present undue prejudice” against him, Urbanski wrote in an opinion filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.
Guerrant and Demonte Rashod Mack are scheduled to be tried together in November on charges of committing a series of violent acts and drug crimes aimed at increasing the gang’s power and money.
Operating out of a “stash house” in the Lansdowne Park public housing complex in northwest Roanoke, the gang was affiliated with a contingent of the Los Angeles-based Rollin’ 30 Crips, officials say in court papers.
Two young men died in gang-related activities. Nickalas Lee, 17, was fatally shot on June 15, 2017, at Guerrant’s direction, prosecutors allege. Markel Trevon Girty, 23, was killed Feb. 9, 2018, in a drug deal gone bad.
By the time of Girty’s death, Guerrant was in jail on unrelated charges after he led police on a high-speed chase.
Trying him along with Mack, who is charged in Girty’s death, “will, in effect, be a murder trial within another (unrelated) murder trial,” defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk said in a motion seeking a separate trial for Guerrant.
“No amount of limited instruction [to the jury] will protect Guerrant from the avalanche of undue prejudice which will befall him as the jury conflates the two murders into one verdict,” the motion stated.
But a response filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet argues that both killings are related to the activities of a gang that Guerrant began recruiting members for in 2017, when he was 26 years old.
After Guerrant was arrested two weeks after Lee’s death, he continued to direct activities in telephone calls from the Roanoke City Jail, appointing interim leaders for the Rollin’ 30 Crips, prosecutors allege.
Guerrant is also accused of finding new members for the gang among his cell mates.
“Sean Guerrant led a violent street gang,” Baudinet wrote in arguing that he should not be tried separately from Mack. “He recruited members, many of them young, and sold them on a life of crime.”