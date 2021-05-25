Separate trials denied in case of drug dealing and killings by Roanoke street gang

By the time of Girty’s death, Guerrant was in jail on unrelated charges after he led police on a high-speed chase.

Trying him along with Mack, who is charged in Girty’s death, “will, in effect, be a murder trial within another (unrelated) murder trial,” defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk said in a motion seeking a separate trial for Guerrant.

“No amount of limited instruction [to the jury] will protect Guerrant from the avalanche of undue prejudice which will befall him as the jury conflates the two murders into one verdict,” the motion stated.

But a response filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet argues that both killings are related to the activities of a gang that Guerrant began recruiting members for in 2017, when he was 26 years old.

After Guerrant was arrested two weeks after Lee’s death, he continued to direct activities in telephone calls from the Roanoke City Jail, appointing interim leaders for the Rollin’ 30 Crips, prosecutors allege.

Guerrant is also accused of finding new members for the gang among his cell mates.

“Sean Guerrant led a violent street gang,” Baudinet wrote in arguing that he should not be tried separately from Mack. “He recruited members, many of them young, and sold them on a life of crime.”

