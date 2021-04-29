Settlement ends lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at Roanoke bus system

A lawsuit that accused the former general manager of Roanoke’s bus system of sexual harassment has ended with a settlement.
In a stipulation filed Thursday, both sides agreed to dismiss the case.
There was no mention of a monetary agreement with the woman who brought the case against the company that runs Valley Metro, with the order stating only that each party will “bear her or its own fees and costs.”
Marlene Thomas had claimed that former Valley Metro General Manager Carl Palmer pursued her romantically and, when she refused, told his subordinates to deny her a raise.
Although the lawsuit identified Palmer, neither he nor the city of Roanoke was named as a defendant. Rather, Thomas sued First Transit Inc. and its subsidiary, Southwestern Virginia Transit Management Co., which operate the city’s bus system.
Last summer, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon denied a request by First Transit to throw out the case, ruling that Thomas had properly laid out her claims of sexual harassment that amounted to a hostile work environment.
The lawsuit then went into mediation sessions overseen by Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou. On March 15, Ballou issued a report that said the case had been settled on mutually agreeable terms and referred the case back to Dillon.
No details of the terms were stated. Calls and emails to Thomas’s attorney and First Transit officials in recent days were not returned.
Thomas worked as an information officer in the booth at the Campbell Court Transportation Center in downtown Roanoke with duties that included selling tickets, answering the phone and announcing buses as they arrived in the terminal, her suit said.
Among its allegations, the suit said Palmer visited Thomas frequently during work hours, gave her unwanted attention, made sexually suggestive facial expressions, touched her back, rubbed her hand and suggested a meeting for sex in a Bedford hotel.
When rebuffed by Thomas, Palmer then denied her a raise a short time later, the suit alleged.
Palmer, who was employed by First Transit, was placed on paid administrative leave in December 2017 and left as general manager in early 2018 for reasons that Valley Metro and city officials declined to reveal.
Thomas left the bus system in July 2019 for reasons not given in the suit and sued in September 2019.