Settlement ends lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at Roanoke bus system

A lawsuit that accused the former general manager of Roanoke’s bus system of sexual harassment has ended with a settlement.

In a stipulation filed Thursday, both sides agreed to dismiss the case.

There was no mention of a monetary agreement with the woman who brought the case against the company that runs Valley Metro, with the order stating only that each party will “bear her or its own fees and costs.”

Marlene Thomas had claimed that former Valley Metro General Manager Carl Palmer pursued her romantically and, when she refused, told his subordinates to deny her a raise.

Although the lawsuit identified Palmer, neither he nor the city of Roanoke was named as a defendant. Rather, Thomas sued First Transit Inc. and its subsidiary, Southwestern Virginia Transit Management Co., which operate the city’s bus system.

Last summer, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon denied a request by First Transit to throw out the case, ruling that Thomas had properly laid out her claims of sexual harassment that amounted to a hostile work environment.

