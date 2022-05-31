Settlement reached in COVID-related firing of W&L employee

A former custodian at Washington and Lee University who claimed that she was wrongly fired three days after testing positive for COVID-19 has reached a settlement with the school.

Ashley Montgomery’s lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg had been scheduled for a trial starting Monday.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in a brief notice filed last week, which asked that the trial be cancelled after both sides in the case had reached an agreement that "comprehensively resolves the civil action."

Montgomery had claimed that her termination violated her rights under the U.S. Family and Medical Leave Act.

Hired in 2018, Montgomery was “an industrious, generous and dedicated janitor” who in addition to cleaning often donated or prepared food and drink for university employees, the lawsuit states.

She became ill Dec. 5, 2020, with COVID-like symptoms and was placed on medical leave. Two days later, she tested positive for the virus. On Dec. 10, Montgomery received a letter from W&L stating that she was being immediately terminated.

In asking that the lawsuit be dismissed, attorneys for the school argued that Montgomery could not demonstrate that her illness qualified her for FMLA protection.

More to the point, they said, Montgomery was fired for violating W&L's COVID-19 safety guidelines by serving food and drinks to other employees in a small kitchenette where it was not possible to maintain social distancing.

School officials took action because the custodian "intentionally and unnecessarily put its campus community at risk," Amanda Weaver, a Richmond attorney who represented W&L, wrote in asking Judge Norman Moon to dismiss the lawsuit.

Nearly 500 employees were placed on leave under a school policy that provided pay for those who missed work because of the COVID-19 virus, and Montgomery was the only one to be fired, Weaver wrote.

Moon had not ruled on the school's motion to dismiss the lawsuit at the time the settlement was reached.

Paul Beers, a Roanoke attorney who represented Montgomery, declined to comment Tuesday. Drewry Sackett, executive director of communications and public affairs at W&L, also said she could not comment.

