Several Radford City Council candidates faced criminal charges, debt

RADFORD — Four of the six candidates running for city council have previously spent time in the courts, some of whom addressed issues that included bankruptcy filings and a variety of assault charges.

The Roanoke Times found the legal battles through searches that included reviews of both local and federal court records.

Candidates for Radford City Council this year are incumbent Jessie Foster, Seth Gillespie, Kellie Banks Artrip, Bob Davis Jr., Janiele Hamden and Chad McClanahan. Current Councilwoman Naomi Huntington initially planned to seek re-election but changed her decision last month.

Mayor David Horton is also up for re-election in a separate, unopposed race.

Gillespie, who has an accounting background and is the owner of the Christiansburg-based Gates Flowers and Gifts, battled a string of charges in the late 2000s and early 2010s, some of which included assault.

In May of 2013, Gillespie was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny for less than $200, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor destruction of property with intent and a felony entering a house to commit assault and battery. Each of those charges were later abandoned via nolle prosequi, according to Radford General District Court records.

The incidents police said occurred in the 2013 case included the stealing of a Samsung cell phone valued at less than $200 and the destruction, defacing or damaging of an apartment wall, according to information found in arrest warrants for each of the charges.

Gillespie was arrested in December of 2012 and faced a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving in Radford General District Court. He was later found guilty and sentenced to 30 days. The entire sentence was suspended, but he was placed in supervised probation for 12 months.

Gillespie was also charged with a felony malicious wounding some years earlier. The charge, stemming from an October 2006 arrest, was later amended in Montgomery County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault and battery. Found guilty, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all but one of the months suspended. He was, however, ordered to serve 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Gillespie, who already has some experience with local governance due to his service on the Radford Planning Commission, was forthcoming about his past.

“I was a young, very young, man and made some bad decisions,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s in no shape or form a reflection of who I am today.”

Gillespie said his trials and tribulations have made him a better man. He pointed to his graduation from Radford University, his work in accounting and eventual business ownership as signs of his progression.

“It was a setback, a learning experience, a regretful one. It was a lesson learned,” he said. “My life is better off for it.”

Regarding the 2006 charge specifically, Gillespie reiterated that he was a young man who made mistakes.

“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I own up to that responsibility,” he said. “I’ve never shied away from them.”

Davis, who works at Kollmorgen, filed for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcies in 2010 and 2012, respectively. He also filed for Chapter 7 in 1989, which was noted in the 2010 filing and shown in a search of records in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Davis in 2010 listed a total of $253,807 in assets and $271,510 in liabilities, according to that year’s filing, which he filed with his wife.

Chapter 7 is designed for debtors in financial difficulty who do not have the ability to pay their existing debts, whereas Chapter 13 is for individuals with regular income who would like to pay all or part of their debts in installments over a period of time, according to descriptions of each filing in the bankruptcy court records.

Davis said the 2010 Chapter 7 filing was due to the Great Recession of the late 2000s, which resulted in him losing his job. He said he worked for Northlake Foods Inc., which was a franchisee of Waffle House restaurants and had itself filed for bankruptcy in 2008. He said the company ended up going out of business.

“My wife and I had to make the daunting decision to file,” Davis wrote in an email.

The Chapter 13 filing was due to Davis co-signing for a family member who was unable to pay back a loan, he said.

McClanahan, whom The Roanoke Times has failed to reach despite multiple attempts, was charged in 2003 with felony embezzlement, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court records.

McClanahan’s case was ultimately dismissed, but he was given 12 months of supervised probation. The court ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service and complete the probation through New River Community Corrections. He was also ordered to make no return to any Target store.

McClanahan for his case plead nolo contendere, which is when a defendant doesn’t accept or deny the charges but agrees to accept punishment. He voluntarily waived trial by jury, according to court records.

Hamden, who works in integrative health care for addiction treatment and is a city planning commission member, was some years ago at the center of a timesheet case when she was a guidance counselor at McHarg Elementary School.

The issue initially led Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak to seek prosecution against Hamden, but he later decided in June 2019 to abandon pursuing the charges, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Hamden then filed a federal suit in 2020 against several people — including Radford schools Superintendent Rob Graham and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ellen Denny — alleging malicious prosecution and violation of due process.

The court earlier this year granted a summary judgment in favor of the defendants in Hamden’s suit, but she said she is in the process of appealing the decision.

“Essentially, we have a moral obligation to challenge unjust movement by leadership figures in our communities, regardless of who they are and what the outcome may be, especially when those figures serve as primary authoritarians in education for our children,” Hamden told The Roanoke Times last month.