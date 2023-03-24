The mayor of Glen Lyn has been indicted on federal charges of allowing town sewage to be dumped into a tributary of the New River.

James Howard Spencer appeared in Roanoke's federal court Friday afternoon for an initial appearance on three charges of violating the U.S. Clean Water Act.

Spencer pleaded not guilty, and was allowed to remain free on a personal recognizance bond.

Federal authorities allege that in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Spencer allowed sewage and other pollutants to be released — or directed town employees to discharge them — into the East River, which flows into the New River. Spencer also serves as town manager, his attorney said.

The indictment charges that Spencer’s actions violated a permit issued to the Giles County town by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Glen Lyn uses a wastewater treatment plant that is jointly owned and operated by the nearby town of Rich Creek. A permit for the plant designates a specific outlet on the New River as the only allowed place for the discharge of treated sewage.

Spencer failed to notify DEQ when Glen Lyn's wastewater was released into the East River, the indictment alleges.

Spencer’s attorneys, Tony Anderson and Brooks Duncan of Roanoke, released the following statement after Friday’s brief hearing:

“Howard Spencer has tirelessly devoted the majority of his adult life to the citizens of the town of Glen Lyn, serving them in many different capacities,” the statement read.

“Mr. Spencer looks forward to aggressively defending and responding to the allegations that have been brought against him by the United States government.”

Over the past three decades, Spencer has served as town manager, council member and mayor of Glen Lyn, a town of about 100 residents that sits adjacent to the West Virginia line. He has also served on the Giles County Board of Supervisors.

At the request of Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, District Judge Thomas Cullen ordered Spencer not to talk to any town officials or employees about the charges while the case is pending, so that no one might feel influenced or pressured about what they say in court.

A May 26 trial date has been set.