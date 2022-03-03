Sexual abuse story was a lie, past accuser testifies in Montgomery County court

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County judge on Wednesday revisited a child sex abuse case over which he'd presided eight years ago – because the victim now says he was not molested.

At an unusual evidentiary hearing in the county's circuit court, Judge Robert Turk again heard testimony from Shawn Douglas Smith as part of an appeals process by David Wayne Kingrea, 43, of Pilot.

In 2014, Smith was the 15-year-old chief witness at a jury trial that ended with Kingrea being found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Turk had affirmed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Kingrea to 12 months in jail.

At the trial, Smith said that Kingrea abused him when he was 10, at a time when Kingrea was the boyfriend of Smith's mother. Now 23, Smith testified Wednesday that he had made that story up.

"It was false and a lie," Smith said.

Attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, representing Kingrea, said it was clear that Smith had abandoned his earlier accusations.

But Brandon Wrobleski, a special assistant for investigations in the Virginia attorney general's office, urged Turk not to trust the new version of events, calling Smith's recantation "selective," "opportunistic," and "incredible and unworthy of belief."

Kingrea, who was present Wednesday but did not speak, has said in recent interviews that he wants to have his conviction thrown out and be removed from the Virginia Sex Offender Registry so that he can better care for his disabled son.

The Virginia Court of Appeals is weighing Kingrea's request to overturn his conviction, a request made after Smith filed an affidavit saying Kingrea did not sexually abuse him.

In the affidavit and in a letter Smith wrote to Kingrea in 2020, portions of which he read aloud Wednesday, Smith said he falsely accused Kingrea partly because in 2011, a counselor kept asking if he was sexually abused – and also because he hated Kingrea, who he said beat him during the time in 2007 and 2008 when he, his mother and his brother lived under Kingrea's roof.

Smith said that Kingrea also hit his mother and burned his family's clothes and other belongings after Kingrea and Smith's mother broke up.

Wrobleski asked Smith if he knew that Kingrea abused crack cocaine and prescription drugs and smoked marijuana during the time they lived together. Smith answered that drugs and alcohol had been a problem for both Kingrea and his mother.

Smith said that while he was verbally and physically abused by Kingrea, there was no sexual abuse. He said that lied to get revenge for the harsh treatment, but knew it was wrong to do so. "What I did has been eating me alive," Smith said Wednesday, reading from the letter he wrote to Kingrea.

Smith changed his story after ending up in prison himself. In a Radford case, Smith was convicted of malicious wounding, cruelty and child abuse or neglect for breaking his 8-week-old daughter's legs and feet. He was sentenced to serve four years behind bars.

Smith said Wednesday that he spent much of the time in solitary confinement due to "the nature of my charge. I kept getting jumped by other inmates."

After hearing a preacher who came to the jail, and with lots of time to reflect, Smith said he began to consider his life from a more Christian perspective. Smith said that he realized what his accusation had subjected Kingrea to, both in jail and afterward.

Smith said that in jail, he decided he needed to forgive Kingrea for the physical violence, and to set the record straight about the sex abuse claim.

On Wednesday, Smith testified that it was not Kingrea, but someone else who sexually abused him when he was a child.

Smith did not specify at the hearing who the abuser was. But according to the attorney general's office's report from a November 2021 interview with Smith, he said that he was abused by another boy years before he met Kingrea.

A long section of Wednesday's hearing revolved around Smith's January 2020 sentencing in Radford. His attorney in that case put on evidence to try to mitigate Smith's punishment, including testimony from the lawyer who was Smith's legal guardian during his childhood. The former guardian told the Radford judge that Smith was sexually molested by his mother's boyfriends.

Turk asked Smith if he had ever told his Radford attorney that the accusation against Kingrea was incorrect. Smith said that he had not.

The state appeals court, which eventually must decide whether to maintain Kingrea's conviction, asked Turk to consider if Smith was in fact saying that his 2014 testimony was false and that Kingrea never touched him in a sexual manner; whether Smith’s recantation was available to Kingrea’s attorney within 21 days of his final order of conviction in 2014; and whether anyone influenced Smith’s decision to recant.

On the first point, Smith said over and over that in 2014 – and in earlier hearings and statements to investigators and counselors – that he lied.

On the second point, Wrobleski argued that sometime ahead of the 2014 trial, Kellerman or someone from a defense team should have interviewed Smith because it might have revealed if the accusation was false. Kellerman countered that it was enough that the defense conducted a normal discovery process to review evidence that would be presented in the case.

And on the third point, Turk said that he did not hear either side directly ask Smith if anyone influenced him. There were multiple questions about whether Kingrea or any of his family had contacted Smith, and Smith answered that they had not.

Smith told the judge that he knew he was risking a perjury charge by saying now that his earlier accusation was false.

"I don't care," Smith said. "I want to do what's right."

Judge Turk said he would issue his findings within 30 days.

