Sexual assaults on sleeping men brings six-month jail term, $1,000 fine

A Radford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assaults of two men as they slept after parties.

Michael Joseph Trujillo, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, and to another charge that was amended from aggravated sexual battery to misdemeanor sexual battery, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after a hearing in the county’s circuit court.

On the felony charge, Trujillo was sentenced to 10 years in prison; on the misdemeanor, Judge Robert Turk imposed a 12-month jail term. The entire period of incarceration will be suspended after Trujillo serves six months, the judge said.

Additionally, Trujillo was fined $1,000, ordered to have no contact with the two victims, and must register as a sex offender. He will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release.

According to a summary of the prosecution’s evidence presented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain, Trujillo assaulted one of the men in the aftermath of a Sept. 5, 2020, bachelor party. The man stayed the night after a party in the 400 block of Christiansburg’s Montgomery Street, as did Trujillo. Both men slept in the living room, the victim told investigators.

Investigators found a video on Trujillo’s phone that showed a person opening the pants of the sleeping man and groping him.

“The victim is passed out while these events are taking place,” the evidence summary said.

While the 2020 incident was under investigation, a second man told officers that in December 2015, he had a similar experience with Trujillo at a party in Montgomery County.

The second man said that he went to a party and spent the night, and woke up to find Trujillo reaching into his pants and attempting to perform oral sex on him. Trujillo stopped when the man “stretched as if he was waking up,” the evidence summary said.

Last year, news accounts of the investigation highlighted Trujillo’s nearly decade-long employment with Montgomery County schools, which ended in May 2021. Pettitt wrote in an email Wednesday that his offenses were not connected to his work with the schools.